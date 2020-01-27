Sentient Coin (SEN) Market Capitalization Tops $833,643.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $833,643.00 and $594.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.01261385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00049987 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00207164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001895 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.