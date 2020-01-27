Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVBI stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

