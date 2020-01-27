Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

