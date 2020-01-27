Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $588.14 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $389.01 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $578.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.