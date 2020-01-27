Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,470 ($98.26) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,606.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,218.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion and a PE ratio of 46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

