Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 21.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.