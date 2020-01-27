Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Decreases By 22.9%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.00 on Monday. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

