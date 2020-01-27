Short Interest in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Drops By 18.5%

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,889,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,303,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.88. Anterix has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

