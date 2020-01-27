Short Interest in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Drops By 23.7%

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ArcBest by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $26.20 on Monday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $683.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

