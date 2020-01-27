Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Grows By 39.1%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

