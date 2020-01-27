Short Interest in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) Grows By 24.2%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 623,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. Avalon Globocare has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 164.86% and a negative net margin of 1,081.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon Globocare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalon Globocare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avalon Globocare by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

