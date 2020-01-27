Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rises By 43.3%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 63,699 shares of company stock valued at $188,639 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aware during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

AWRE stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -339.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

