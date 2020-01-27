Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rises By 39.9%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $837.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

