Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Drops By 24.2%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CWEN.A traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 239,066 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

