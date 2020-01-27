Short Interest in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Drops By 16.8%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 25,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,485,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.