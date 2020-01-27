Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expands By 39.0%

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $543.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPLG. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.