Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Expands By 40.2%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cosan by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cosan by 280.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 214,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CZZ opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cosan has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cosan will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

