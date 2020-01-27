Short Interest in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Drops By 20.1%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CRD.B traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

