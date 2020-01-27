Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 19.6%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DKL traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

