Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expands By 30.8%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.92. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

