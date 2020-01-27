Short Interest in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Decreases By 20.4%

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Edison Nation stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Edison Nation has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Get Edison Nation alerts:

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.