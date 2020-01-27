Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Grows By 39.8%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ENBL opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

