Short Interest in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Drops By 19.9%

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In other Escalade news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,658.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Escalade during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Escalade by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Escalade by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Escalade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

