Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Decreases By 16.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

