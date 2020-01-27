Short Interest in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Rises By 35.9%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

FLT opened at $320.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.13. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $320.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,397,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 333,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.61.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

