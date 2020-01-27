Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declines By 25.4%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FLXS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.65. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

In related news, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton acquired 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 2,750 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,388.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,880 shares of company stock worth $194,683. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

