Short Interest in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declines By 41.7%

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FSBW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

