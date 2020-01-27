Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Drops By 19.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Global Partners by 110.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

