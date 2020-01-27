Short Interest in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Grows By 29.4%

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 65.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $264,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

