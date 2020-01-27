Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Expands By 39.5%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 1.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GSI Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 746,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

