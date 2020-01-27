Short Interest in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Declines By 24.8%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 644,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Heico stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 379,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Heico has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

