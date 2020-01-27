Short Interest in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Declines By 62.5%

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICC stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ICC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Get ICC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.