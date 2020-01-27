Short Interest in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rises By 30.2%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

