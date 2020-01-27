Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increases By 41.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.