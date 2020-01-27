Short Interest in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Declines By 61.3%

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Innovative Solutions & Support stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,941. Innovative Solutions & Support has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of -0.07.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

