Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Drops By 16.8%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 404,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $760.26 million, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

