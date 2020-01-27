Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Grows By 39.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,158. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

