Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Drops By 65.0%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Shares of KFS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.30. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.