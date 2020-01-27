Short Interest in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Declines By 24.5%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $100.77. The stock had a trading volume of 604,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,088. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.