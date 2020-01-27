Short Interest in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Drops By 40.2%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 160,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,689. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

