Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Drops By 48.5%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock remained flat at $$6.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

