Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Grows By 29.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,579. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

