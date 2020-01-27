Short Interest in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Decreases By 23.6%

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 78,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,232. The company has a market cap of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.42. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MDC Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

