Short Interest in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Increases By 35.0%

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.71. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

