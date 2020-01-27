Short Interest in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Increases By 37.9%

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

AMTB stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.