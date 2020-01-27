Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Grows By 29.9%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,990,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 14,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 247,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,135. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.65. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.