Short Interest in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Drops By 20.5%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 20,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,046. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

