Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Drops By 24.6%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,715. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.