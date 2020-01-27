Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Drops By 17.1%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

