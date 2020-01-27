Short Interest in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Expands By 36.8%

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. ONE Gas has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

